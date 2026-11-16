Oil falls as recovering Middle East exports bolster surplus outlook

Q4 supply will exceed demand by 1.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency says

Oil supply is set to average 105 million bpd in Q4, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday (Nov 16) as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of surplus supply, though fresh tanker incidents underscored risks to Middle East exports.

Brent crude futures were down US$1.67 or 1.74 per cent at US$94.17 a barrel by 1410 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped US$1.14 or 1.29 per cent to US$87.42.

The global oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

“For the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness,” said KCM Trade’s chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day (bpd) in Q4, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand, IEA said. The agency had previously forecast a Q4 supply deficit.

IEA also gave more details of remaining volumes from a record release of oil reserves pledged by its members in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February 2027, including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

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About 15 million bpd of crude oil moved through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, IEA data showed.

Middle East supply and oil demand have adapted remarkably well to heightened shipping risks and higher prices, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday. Goldman expects Brent to average US$88 a barrel in 2027 and ease to US$78 by the end of 2027 because of a return to surplus supply.

Signs of lower demand in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, also pressured prices. The latest data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed refinery throughput for October fell 2 per cent from a month earlier and was down 8.1 per cent from a year ago.

The drop in throughput, along with an increase in domestic output and overseas imports, indicated a build in Chinese crude inventories of 492,000 bpd last month, according to Reuters calculations based on government data.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to explosions. Six tankers caught fire in similar incidents on Sunday and Monday, the Revolutionary Guards added. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The recovery of oil export flows from producer group Opec+ remains fragile, with regional supply still vulnerable to fresh disruptions, BMI analysts said in a client note.

“As such, physical constraints on production and exports, alongside fluctuations in the geopolitical risk premium, will continue to dominate price action until a settlement is reached between Washington and Teheran.” REUTERS