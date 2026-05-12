The Business Times
business-time-50

Oil prices jump on latest US-Iran peace process impasse

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 07:42 PM
    • Brent crude futures gained US$3.47, or 3.3 per cent, to US$107.68 a barrel by 1045 GMT on Tuesday.
    • Brent crude futures gained US$3.47, or 3.3 per cent, to US$107.68 a barrel by 1045 GMT on Tuesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [LONDON] Oil prices rose by more than 3 per cent on Tuesday as stark differences between the US and Iran on a proposal to end the war in the Middle East pushed supply concerns back into the spotlight.

    Brent crude futures gained US$3.47, or 3.3 per cent, to US$107.68 a barrel by 1045 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was up US$3.54, or 3.6 per cent, at US$101.61. Both benchmarks climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday.

    “After both sides rejected each other’s negotiation proposals, tensions between Iran and the US are escalating once more,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

    US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire was on “life support”, pointing to disagreements over demands such as the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the removal of a US naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian oil sales and compensation for war damage.

    Iran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

    Disruptions linked to the near-closure of the strait have prompted producers to curtail exports, with a Reuters survey on Monday showing Opec oil output in April fell to its lowest level in more than two decades.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    “A genuine breakthrough towards a peace deal could trigger a sharp US$8 to US$12 correction, while any escalation or renewed blockade threats would quickly push Brent back toward US$115-plus,” said KCM Trade analyst Tim Waterer.

    Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser had warned on Monday that disruptions to oil exports through the strait could delay a return to market stability until 2027, with the loss of about 100 million barrels of oil per week.

    Meanwhile, some independent Chinese refiners are curtailing fuel output on weakening profit margins as they battle weak domestic demand and excess product, trade and refining sources said.

    Elsewhere on the supply front, US crude stocks were estimated to have dropped by about 1.7 million barrels last week, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

    Walt Chancellor, energy strategist at Macquarie Group, said that strong waterborne export flows of crude and products are likely for the next several weeks.

    Market participants were also keeping a close eye on President Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and Friday after Washington imposed sanctions on three individuals and nine companies for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China.

    Tariffs imposed during the US-China trade war have halted most Chinese imports of US oil and LNG, which were worth US$8.4 billion in 2024, the year before Trump began his second term. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Oil pricesOpecIran war

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    ​OCBC head of global consumer financial services Sunny Quek says: “All of us (financial institutions) have a wealth strategy. What’s really going to differentiate one bank from another is the execution."

    OCBC consumer banking chief Sunny Quek aims to double wealth business by 2029

    Eugene Lee, chief marketing officer of Chagee (Asia-Pacific), says that even though tea is the world's second-most consumed beverage, it has not experienced “the same lifestyle elevation or premiumisation” that coffee has.

    ‘We’re not a bubble tea brand’: Chagee aims to double Asia-Pacific footprint to 600 stores by 2027

    UMS Integration CEO Andy Luong says the company has benefited from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and foundry chipmakers, among others.

    UMS Integration closes 10.2% higher after posting ‘strong’ double-digit sales growth in Q1

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More