Both Brent and US crude futures contracts were on track for declines of about 20% this month

Brent crude futures settled down US$1.19, or 1.28 per cent, at US$91.95 a barrel on Wednesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HOUSTON] Oil prices settled down more than 1 per cent on Wednesday (Nov 18) after US crude and fuel inventories posted larger-than-expected rises, according to the Energy Information Administration, adding to expectations of a supply surplus.

Brent crude futures settled down US$1.19, or 1.28 per cent, at US$91.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled down US$2.75, or 3.2 per cent, at US$83.26, their lowest since Aug 26.

Brent fell more than US$2 a barrel during the session, while WTI lost more than US$4.

US crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ended Nov 13, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 58,000 barrels.

US petrol stocks rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 215.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.6 million barrels.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 104.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

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Those stock increases renewed selling pressure, Gelber & Associates analysts said, adding: “Attacks involving Iran and commercial shipping still threaten deliveries through the Strait of Hormuz, but those risks have provided limited support against the growing expectation of a global surplus.”

Meanwhile, both Brent and US crude futures contracts were on track for declines of about 20 per cent this month on rising exports from the Middle East, as signalled by plummeting shipping rates.

The Brent/WTI spread was trading at its widest in around two weeks on Tuesday, LSEG data showed, with WTI logging steeper declines during trading on Wednesday.

“WTI arbitrage trades have been shut to Asia and North-west Europe, thus WTI correcting more than Brent is the expected price movement to allow the arbitrage window to open again,” said June Goh at Sparta Commodities, adding that rising US Gulf Coast crude stocks are further contributing to the widening spread.

US-Iran conflict continues

But the continuing Iran war and the risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz curbed price declines.

Iran said it attacked US drone and missile sites in Kuwait overnight after the US struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. It was Iran’s first attack on the US-allied Gulf state since September. Bahrain, home of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, said it intercepted Iranian attacks.

Both oil benchmarks had settled higher on Tuesday as attacks on ships in the Middle East intensified, even as talks continued between Iran and mediators from Oman and Qatar.

ADNOC L&S of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that one crew member was missing and 11 injured after one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

An LPG tanker was also struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday, prompting its crew to evacuate the ship.

“Although regional supply may continue to recover through alternative routes, the latest vessel data suggests that normalization of flows through Hormuz is still not possible under current conditions,” LSEG analysts said on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that they launched five drones toward two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which has been used to bypass the strait.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for the conflict with the Houthis to stretch well into next year, said two Western officials briefed on the plans by Saudi officials.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday, in addition to the trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US and Russian officials said.

Trump’s envoys have intensified diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with discussions that are also set to involve European leaders focused on post-war security guarantees and economic recovery planning. REUTERS