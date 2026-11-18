This unfolds against a backdrop of rising tensions over US curbs on China’s ability to access AI tech

The rare gesture marks a reciprocation for Trump’s (left) in-person greeting for the Xi when he visited the US in September. PHOTO: AP

CHINESE leader Xi Jinping greeted US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at the airport in the southern city of Shenzhen on Wednesday (Nov 18), kicking off the duo’s third set of meetings in 2026.

Xi’s rare gesture marked a reciprocation for Trump’s in-person greeting for the Chinese leader when he visited the US in September. Trump briefly embraced Xi before the Chinese president escorted him to his limousine.

Noting that Trump welcomed him at the airport in September, Xi said: “China is a nation of etiquette with a tradition of reciprocity.” Xi added that he is looking forward to exchanging in-depth views with Trump, on US-China relations.

The Chinese leader also intends to speak with Trump about Asia-Pacific issues, “so as to advance a constructive and stable US-China strategic relationship based on respect, fairness and reciprocity”, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

It is the first time in roughly 50 years that a Chinese leader greeted a visiting dignitary at the airport.

Trump walks with Xi after receiving the US president upon his arrival at the airport in Shenzhen, marking a rare gesture. PHOTO: REUTERS

Since the late 1970s, Chinese vice-presidents have typically been the highest-ranking official to head to the airport for such events.

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Trump’s move to welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC, was also unusual – he became the first US president in six decades to receive a foreign counterpart, excluding visits by the Pope.

AI tensions

The week’s meetings unfold against a backdrop of rising tensions over US curbs on China’s ability to access artificial intelligence technology.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to sweeping new restrictions on China’s access to high-end AI chips unveiled the day before by the US Commerce Department.

China warned the US it would retaliate if Washington proceeds with restrictions on remote access to advanced chips, while urging the Trump administration to resolve differences through dialogue.

The Xi-Trump meetings will offer the world’s two largest economies an opportunity to contain such tensions as the trade truce in place since 2025 approaches the current deadline of Jan 10, 2027.

Pageantry has been a key feature of the two leaders’ engagements in 2026, though little of substance has been achieved other than an extension of the trade truce between the two nations that was established in 2025.

Xi and Trump are expected to hold a fourth meeting in December in Miami.

The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen, and are set to engage in a historic trilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

While Trump wants to reinforce the US’ status as the world’s leading technology power, a distressing series of technical outages in the US has left his administration scrambling to calm the American public.

The outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency’s communications network are starting to overshadow Trump’s visit.

They raised the specter that AI can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the US president wants to project strength and certainty at a potentially complicated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia’s invasion.

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the US president’s own musings.

The US president had on Tuesday said he would be open to a one-on-one meeting with Putin. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the two would meet several times during the events at Shenzhen.

“The leaders will meet and, believe me, they will have a full-fledged conversation,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Russian state television.

Xi and Trump later on Wednesday are set to attend a banquet with other Apec leaders. BLOOMBERG, AP