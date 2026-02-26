Oil settles little changed, supply worries persist despite large US crude stock build

[HOUSTON] Oil prices settled largely unchanged on Wednesday as a much larger-than-expected US crude stock build did not do much to calm jitters about the threat to oil supply from potential military conflict between the US and Iran.

Brent futures closed up 8 cents at US$70.85 a barrel, while WTI futures settled 21 cents lower at US$65.42.

US crude inventories rose by 16 million barrels last week as refinery utilisation fell and imports increased, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That far exceeded the 1.5-million-barrel rise that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.

However, the EIA’s adjustment number, which totals unaccounted-for changes in crude stocks, hit a record last week at 2.7 million barrels per day.

“A bearish (EIA) report with a large crude build... the prices impact was however limited, as the oil market remains more influenced by other factors at present, such as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

Brent prices had reached their highest since July 31 on Friday while WTI hit its highest since Aug 4 on Monday, as the US positioned military forces in the Middle East to try to compel Iran to negotiate an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

An extended conflict could disrupt supplies from Iran, the third-biggest crude producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other countries in the Middle East.

Supporting oil prices, US President Donald Trump briefly laid out his case for a possible attack on Iran in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, saying he would not allow a country he described as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism to have a nuclear weapon.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to meet an Iranian delegation for a third round of talks on Thursday in Geneva. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that a deal with the US was “within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority”.

“The real question, of course, is to what extent oil production or oil exports could be halted out of Iran if the US were to strike,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice-president of trading at BOK Financial.

“Many traders believe that if oil production is hampered, Saudi could raise production quickly, filling in the void, and the US military presence could keep passage in the Strait of Hormuz open. Still, crude will remain in a nervous trade awaiting the meeting’s outcome,” Kissler said.

Top Opec+ producer Saudi Arabia has activated a plan for a short-term oil output and export surge in case a US strike on Iran disrupts oil flows, two sources familiar with the Saudi plan told Reuters.

Separately, Opec+ will likely consider raising its oil output by 137,000 barrels per day for April to end a three-month pause in production increases, three sources with knowledge of Opec+ thinking said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and tensions between the US and Iran boost prices.

Eight Opec+ producers - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - will meet on March 1.

Tariff uncertainty also further worried investors. Trump’s temporary global tariff of 10 per cent took effect on Tuesday after the Supreme Court’s sweeping ruling last week. He later said the levy would be 15 per cent, but it was unclear when and if it would apply.

The US tariff rate for some countries will rise to 15 per cent or higher from the newly imposed 10 per cent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or giving further details. REUTERS