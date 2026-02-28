Opec+ to consider bigger hike after Iran strike, delegate says
Published Sat, Feb 28, 2026 · 04:11 PM
- Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was expected to resume modest production increases from April after a three month supply freeze, several delegates said earlier this week. PHOTO: REUTERS
OPEC+ will consider the option of a larger supply increase when key members meet on Sunday, after Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Iran, according to a delegate.
The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was expected to resume modest production increases from April after a three month supply freeze, several delegates said earlier this week. BLOOMBERG
