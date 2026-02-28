The Business Times

Opec+ to consider bigger hike after Iran strike, delegate says

Published Sat, Feb 28, 2026 · 04:11 PM
    • Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was expected to resume modest production increases from April after a three month supply freeze, several delegates said earlier this week. PHOTO: REUTERS

    OPEC+ will consider the option of a larger supply increase when key members meet on Sunday, after Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Iran, according to a delegate. 

    The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was expected to resume modest production increases from April after a three month supply freeze, several delegates said earlier this week. BLOOMBERG

