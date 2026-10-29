Sembcorp, DayOne sign pact to explore powering data centres in Asia

This is to evaluate solutions in renewable energy supply and on-site power infrastructure and generation

DayOne has an existing power purchase agreement with Sembcorp for its upcoming SG1 data centre, where operations will be fully covered by renewable energy. ARTIST’S IMPRESSION: DBS, OCBC, UOB

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp Utilities and Singapore-headquartered DayOne Data Centers have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore integrated power and energy solutions for data centres in Asia.

Under the pact, the two companies will evaluate solutions in areas including on-site power infrastructure and generation, renewable energy supply, and operations and maintenance services, said DayOne on Thursday (Oct 29).

Koh Chiap Khiong, president and CEO of Sembcorp’s gas and related services, said: “Powering AI (artificial intelligence) requires energy infrastructure to grow alongside digital infrastructure.

“Together, we aim to help build the energy foundations needed to support the rapid growth of AI and digital infrastructure across the region.”

The collaboration falls under DayOne’s Bring Your Own Power initiative, which integrates power planning into the earliest stages of data centre development to identify and secure suitable energy solutions. It aims to reduce execution risk and work in constrained power markets.

DayOne and Sembcorp intend to jointly evaluate the feasibility, business case and potential implementation pathways for energy solutions associated with agreed projects.

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The framework allows the parties to explore areas including reliable and cost-competitive power solutions, power generation and electrical infrastructure, fuel supply and storage, renewable energy solutions, as well as associated technical and operational services.

DayOne’s CEO Jamie Khoo said: “Our approach is to secure the critical resources – including power, land, water and connectivity – early, so we can execute with speed while building responsibly for the long term.”

In Singapore, DayOne has an existing power purchase agreement with Sembcorp for its upcoming SG1 data centre, where operations will be fully covered by renewable energy.

In Malaysia, DayOne announced renewable energy supply agreements in June, which covers about 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of peak solar capacity and 2.2 GW-hours of battery energy storage under the country’s Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme.

Further North in Thailand, DayOne also entered into a power purchase agreement to supply renewable energy to its Chonburi Tech Park data centre campus.

The pact with Sembcorp also builds on DayOne’s power and energy initiatives across its footprint as the company targets 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, it added.