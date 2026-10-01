Singapore explores nuclear fusion as clean energy option under new METI

Climate change and energy security are among key reasons to decarbonise the Republic’s energy mix

While nuclear fusion is still in its early stages, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng says significant progress has been made on the technology. PHOTO: JANICE LIM, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is looking at nuclear fusion energy as a potential pathway for the city-state to become a low-carbon emitter, as the former Ministry of Trade and Industry is rebranded on Thursday (Oct 1) to the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) to reflect its growing focus on energy matters.

Dr Tan See Leng, who is the minister responsible for energy and industry under METI, said that energy is an existential resource for Singapore that requires long-term planning to secure.

“Global developments have given us new impetus to leave no option unexplored in our energy transition, and diligently study and build capabilities in more nascent energy pathways. Fusion energy is one potential pathway we are following closely,” said Dr Tan at a nuclear fusion conference on Thursday (Oct 1).

Nuclear fusion is a process where two variants of hydrogen are fused at extreme heat to release immense amounts of energy. This replicates how the sun produces energy, without producing any long-lived radioactive waste.

Unlike nuclear fission, which involves the splitting of uranium atoms and has been commercially viable and operational in several countries over the last few decades, nuclear fusion is still a nascent form of nuclear power.

Singapore previously said it was studying the potential deployment of nuclear fission closely. In May, the city-state said it would undertake a review in 2027 on its ability to make an informed decision on nuclear power, by taking part in the “Phase 1 Mission” of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review.

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Conducted by international experts, this review is a voluntary assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency for countries mulling nuclear power to ensure responsible development.

It is part of Singapore’s wider energy transition plans as it has set a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The country is also accelerating the deployment of solar power, raising its target to deploy 3 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2030, after hitting its previous target of 2 GWp in 2025.

It is also looking to import low-carbon electricity from its Asean neighbours, and has inked several conditional licences and approvals with project developers.

Besides the climate impetus, decarbonising Singapore’s energy mix is also a response to rising energy security and resilience needs, as the Iran war has caused energy prices to increase.

While nuclear fusion is still in its early stages, Dr Tan said that significant progress has been made on its technology, garnering growing interest from commercial investors.

“Although we may be some years from a commercially operating fusion power plant, Singapore continues to monitor developments closely... The developments I have seen make me hopeful of fusion energy’s place in the world’s future energy pathways,” he added.

While Singapore has not made a decision on deploying any form of nuclear power, Dr Tan said that the city-state can still contribute to the global fusion economy through its expertise and talent pipeline in this field.

Singapore’s research and engineering capabilities have been shown to overcome real-world technical challenges in fusion.

For example, the public sector’s R&D arm – the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) – has worked with US fusion company Realta Fusion to develop a diagnostic tool to measure plasma velocities that helps better understand and control conditions within a fusion system.

Both entities are now exploring further areas of collaboration in advanced plasma diagnostics and deployment.

A*Star has also collaborated with ST Engineering to produce components for tokamak – a machine designed to harness fusion energy – for the demonstration reactor of nuclear fusion startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems. The startup is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek and sovereign wealth fund GIC.