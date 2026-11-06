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Ex-ST Engineering, Singtel executive Low Ka Hoe to succeed Tong Yew Heng as Netlink NBN Trust CEO

The appointment will take effect from April 2027

Summarise
Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 07:47 PM
    • Mainboard-listed NetLink’s H1 distribution per unit is down 1.1% year on year at S$0.0274.
    • Mainboard-listed NetLink’s H1 distribution per unit is down 1.1% year on year at S$0.0274. PHOTO: NETLINK NBN TRUST

    [SINGAPORE] Fibre network operator NetLink NBN Trust has appointed former ST Engineering and Singtel executive Low Ka Hoe to succeed Tong Yew Heng as CEO.

    In a bourse filing on Friday (Nov 6), the trustee-manager of NetLink said that Low will be CEO-designate with effect from Nov 10.

    He will succeed Tong on Apr 1, 2027. On that date, Low will also be appointed to the board of directors of the manager as an executive director.

    Former ST Engineering and SingTel executive Low Ka Hoe will become NetLink NBN Trust's CEO in April 2027. PHOTO: ST ENGINEERING

    Low has held senior leadership positions at ST Engineering and Singtel. His roles at ST Engineering included group chief strategy and sustainability officer, and president of satellite communications. He was also a member of the group’s Senior Business Council.

    At Singtel, his roles included head of group strategy and partnerships, and head of strategic investments. He was also formerly a vice-president at Indonesia telecoms group Telekomunikasi Selular.

    Tong Yew Heng, who has been CEO of NetLink since January 2016, is set to step down on Mar 31, 2027. PHOTO: NETLINK NBN TRUST

    Tong has been the CEO of NetLink since January 2016 and executive director and CEO of the trustee-manager since February 2017.

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    On Oct 29, mainboard-listed NetLink posted a distribution per unit of S$0.0274 for its first half ended Sep 30, up 1.1 per cent from a year earlier.

    Units of Netlink closed flat at S$0.94 on Friday.

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