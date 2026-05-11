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ExxonMobil names country head Jean-Marc Taton as new Asia-Pacific chair and managing director

The transition comes on the same day the company posted its estimate-beating Q1 adjusted earnings

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Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 01:01 PM
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    • Geraldine Chin (left) steps down after five years at the helm and is suceeded by Jean-Marc Taton, an ExxonMobil veteran.
    • Geraldine Chin (left) steps down after five years at the helm and is suceeded by Jean-Marc Taton, an ExxonMobil veteran. PHOTOS: EXXONMOBIL SINGAPORE LINKEDIN

    [SINGAPORE] ExxonMobil has brought on Jean-Marc Taton, 56, a veteran at the US oil major, as the new chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific.

    Taton on May 1 succeeded Geraldine Chin, 61, who stepped down after a leadership tenure of more than five years, with a total of over 35 years at the energy giant.

    “Jean-Marc has been with ExxonMobil for over 30 years and held manufacturing and commercial roles in Europe, North America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region,” said the company in a LinkedIn post.

    Chin, in a LinkedIn post, described her time as chairman and managing director as “one of the most fulfilling and tumultuous years” in her career.

    She was the first woman to head the company’s Singapore affiliate.

    Looking back on her leadership tenure, Chin wrote: “I was appointed during the Covid-19 pandemic (when) we underwent corporate reorganisations and now, the Middle East conflict.”

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    She added that it is “time for me to turn the page and start my next chapter”, noting that her successor has “in the past eight years, helmed our affiliates in China and Saudi Arabia”.

    Taton said in a LinkedIn post that the appointment marks his second Singapore posting.

    The leadership transition occurred on the same day that ExxonMobil posted its first-quarter adjusted earnings that beat estimates at US$1.16 per share, above the consensus estimate of US$1 compiled by LSEG.

    However, its unadjusted profit hit a five-year low, due to Iran war-related disrupted shipments and paper losses from hedging activity.

    The news follows ExxonMobil’s announcement in October 2025 of the sale of its network of Esso-branded petrol kiosks in Singapore – comprising almost 60 stations – to Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Pacific.

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