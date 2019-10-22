You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy gets another month of court protection against creditors

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 1:06 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy on Tuesday said the High Court has extended its debt moratorium by about one more month to Nov 30 from Oct 26 previously.

This is less than the four-month stay requested by Falcon and its subsidiary Asetanian Marine in their applications, which were heard in court on Oct 21.

In August, the two firms were granted a two-month debt moratorium till Oct 25, which was also less than the six months they applied for.

With the debt stay, no receiver or manager shall be appointed over any property or undertaking of the companies, and no legal proceedings can be commenced or continued against them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Creditors are also not to enforce security over any property, repossess goods held by the companies, or enforce any right of re-entry or forfeiture under any lease of premises occupied by the companies.

There shall be no disposal of significant assets by the companies without the court’s leave.

A further hearing will be scheduled in the week of Nov 26.

Companies & Markets

UOB unveils programme to link businesses, consumers with solar firms

KrisEnergy will not pay off notes amid restructuring

Hot stocks: Keppel soars 16%, SembMarine up 2% on the back of Temasek bid

Olam buys US almond processor and its real estate assets for US$54m

MLT proposes private placement to raise some S$250m

Frasers Commercial Trust declares stable Q4 DPU of 2.4 S cents

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly