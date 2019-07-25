You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Falcon Energy Group files for 6-month moratorium

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 10:58 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

OFFSHORE and marine company Falcon Energy Group and its subsidiary Asetanian Marine on Thursday filed applications in the High Court for a moratorium as part of a court-supervised process to reorganise their liabilities.

The six-month moratorium they are seeking includes a condition that no legal proceedings can be taken against them during the period.

An automatic moratorium is in effect upon the making of the applications, starting from July 25 and lasting 30 days or until the date on which the applications are decided by the court, whichever is earlier. During this period, no order may be made or resolution passed for the winding up of the group and subsidiary.

Falcon Energy Group and Asetanian have engaged Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP as legal advisers and KPMG Services as their independent financial adviser in this process.

Shares of Falcon Energy have been suspended since Jan 18, when they last traded at S$0.027.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts net loss of S$8.2m, 84% slump in revenue for Q1

Rubicon claim against KrisEnergy ruled valid by High Court

ST Engineering bags S$1.5b in new aerospace, electronics contracts

Mapletree Commercial Trust Q1 DPU up 3.6% to 2.31 S cents

Sabana Reit Q2 DPU falls 24.4%, to start AEI for New Tech Park

LY Corp unit receives court summons over mezzanine floor collapse

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for pound rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

VIA - A Thai visitor making a payment using Global Pay through VIA at Haneda A....jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_AIRPORT_250754.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust Q1 DPU up 3.6% to 2.31 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly