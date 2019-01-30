Fintech Ayondo calls for trading halt

Catalist-listed fintech company Ayondo has called for a trading halt at 7.40am on Wednesday, pending an announcement.

The social trading platform had announced on Jan 23 the resignation of its CEO Robert Lempka.

It had posted a second-quarter 2018 net loss of three million Swiss francs (S$4.1 million) from a loss of 1.5 million francs for the same period a year ago as trading revenue dipped.

Its shares last traded down 1.2 Singapore cents, or 20 per cent, at S$0.048 on Tuesday.