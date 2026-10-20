First Resources confident of clearing name in haze allegations

The company says it will cooperate fully with authorities

First Resources has been linked to plantation areas in Indonesia where fires and smoke were detected. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Palm oil company First Resources is “confident” that an objective review will establish that it does not engage in land clearing by fire, and has welcomed a thorough, evidence-based examination of the facts surrounding the haze situation.

In a press statement on Tuesday (Oct 20), the mainboard-listed group reiterated that it maintains a zero-burning policy, which is strictly enforced across its operations.

The statement comes as Singapore’s National Environment Agency invoked the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act against 10 other Indonesian forestry and agriculture companies, demanding preventive action plans.

On Monday, Singapore’s Senior Minister K Shanmugam also warned firms responsible for contributing to the haze not to underestimate the government’s determination to take action against them. These firms include Singapore-listed companies which were found to have ties to burning plantations in Indonesia.

Separately, an investigation by environmental group Greenpeace linked First Resources to plantation areas in Indonesia where fires and smoke were detected.

“We believe that any assessment of the source of fires should be based on verified facts, scientific evidence and a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances on the ground,” the company said in a statement.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

The group added that it remains committed to transparency and accountability, and stands ready to cooperate fully with any inquiries or investigations by the relevant authorities.

It also welcomed all forms of review, including on-the-ground verification, to provide important context and support an accurate understanding of the situation.

“The group remains open to constructive suggestions from regulators, industry stakeholders, customers, investors and civil society organisations on how collective efforts to prevent and manage fires can be further strengthened.”

Shares of First Resources closed 4.8 per cent or S$0.19 lower at S$3.74 on Tuesday.