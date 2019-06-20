Flash: Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

Jeffrey Ong was found with a stolen Malaysian passport belonging to a person close to his age, and left the Tuas Checkpoint on May 13.

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun was denied bail on Thursday due to high flight risk.

BT reported last week that eight fresh charges were laid before Ong - all for alleged offences of forgery for the purpose of cheating, amid police reports of another S$16 million in unauthorised transactions.