Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 8:28 AM
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) will be included in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index) from Sept 23, 2019, its manager Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management (FCAM) said in a bourse filing on Thursday morning.

The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series is an international real estate investment index developed by FTSE Group in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) to track the performance of listed real estate companies and Reits worldwide.

Richard Ng, chief executive officer of FCAM, said being a part of the benchmark index for listed real estate companies and Reits (real estate investment trusts) worldwide would enable FCT to reach out to a larger pool of institutional investors.

He added it would raise FCT’s profile in the international investment community and further improve the Reit's trading liquidity. 

FCT is owned by mainboard-listed Frasers Property Ltd. Another of the group's Reits, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, had joined the index back in March.

Other Singapore-listed Reits are also eyeing participation in the index. Manulife US Reit had stated in the release of its second quarter results in August that it intended to enter the index "in due course".

The merger of CapitaLand's Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust - announced in July - will also qualify the combined entity for the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.

FCT units closed up S$0.09 or 3.3 per cent at S$2.84 on Wednesday.

