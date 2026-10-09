Frasers Hospitality CEO to step down post-privatisation of trust; COO to lead business

This follows the privatisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust and completion of its portfolio optimisation

Fraser Suites Singapore along River Valley Road, one of the company’s assets. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

[SINGAPORE] Eu Chin Fen will step down as CEO of Frasers Hospitality, effective Jan 1, 2027, Frasers Property said in a statement on Friday (Oct 9) morning.

Chew Hang Song will lead Frasers Hospitality as its chief operating officer (COO), reporting to Frasers Property’s group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

This follows the achievement of strategic milestones: the privatisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust in 2025, and the completion of its portfolio optimisation in September 2026.

Eu, 55, joined the group in 2011 and was CEO of the trust, before it was privatised and delisted. She subsequently worked closely with group leadership on the S$2.1 billion exercise to restructure the trust portfolio.

She has now decided to pursue personal interests, with the hospitality platform now well-positioned for its next phase of growth, Frasers Property said.

It added: “To sharpen operational focus and support efforts to enhance real estate portfolio value, Frasers Hospitality’s leadership structure will be strategically segmented, aligning with group resources, and reporting into senior group leadership.”

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Chew’s role will involve driving global brand stewardship for the lodging business, expanding the portfolio through third-party management agreements and overseeing operations at its properties worldwide.

Meanwhile, Frasers Hospitality’s current chief financial officer Eric Gan will lead hospitality investment and asset management under group investment. He will report to group COO Tony Lombardo. As managing director, group investment, his focus will be on investment strategies and asset portfolio management across hospitality and the wider living sector.

Sirivadhanabhakdi said that the move to house hospitality investment and asset management within group investment aligns with its asset-light strategy for the sector, “connecting (its) real estate platform to institutional capital and enabling (it) to grow (its) capital partnerships more dynamically”.

Empowering the lodging business under Chew, meanwhile, allows the team to scale the brand globally through management contracts, he added.

Said Sirivadhanabhakdi: “(Eu) has helped build a resilient global brand, established trusted partnerships and nurtured a strong hospitality executive team. Our evolved structure builds on that foundation by giving each part of the business clearer focus and optimised resources.”

The counter closed at S$0.955 on Thursday, down S$0.01 or 1 per cent.