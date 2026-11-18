Revenue is up 12.8% at S$238.5 million, driven by the group’s semiconductor segment

Frencken expects the semiconductor segment to sustain its growth into 2027. PHOTO: FRENCKEN

[SINGAPORE] Technology manufacturer Frencken announced on Wednesday (Nov 18) a 31.3 per cent year-on-year increase in earnings to S$13 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30.

Revenue grew 12.8 per cent to S$238.5 million, from S$211.5 million a year earlier.

The increase was mainly driven by Frencken’s mechatronics division’s revenue, which rose 13.4 per cent to S$214.3 million.

That in turn was driven by the semiconductor segment, where revenue gained 25.9 per cent to S$124.8 million. In particular, the business in Asia recorded “strong double-digit sales growth”.

The semiconductor segment contributed 52.3 per cent of the group’s total revenue in Q3, Frencken noted.

The medical segment’s revenue grew 26.1 per cent to S$39.9 million, on increased orders from a “major customer in Europe”.

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These two segments mitigated lower revenues from analytical life sciences and industrial automation segments.

The analytical life sciences segment’s revenue fell 8.6 per cent to S$37.5 million on soft business conditions in Europe. This was “in line with the group’s expectation of lower orders from a major data storage solutions provider during the second half of FY2026”, Frencken said.

It added that the segment’s revenue is “typically lumpy as it is largely dependent on a key customer’s capital expenditure”.

The advanced plastics solutions division booked a 7 per cent increase in Q3 revenue to S$23 million, led by the automotive segment, where revenue rose 10 per cent to S$17.2 million.

The consumer and industrial electronics segment edged up to S$4.7 million, from S$4.4 million a year earlier.

Frencken expects the semiconductor segment in Asia to “expand at a solid pace” in H2, supported by “improving demand and incremental revenue” from more programmes with a customer in the region.

The semiconductor segment in Europe is ramping up activities to support a major semiconductor equipment customer, which Frencken said has seen growth in its order book. It expects order inflows to “continue growing in 2027” accordingly.

Frencken plans to add new business segments to sustain growth and hit the S$1 billion annual revenue mark. It intends to explore acquisitions, investments or alliances that “complement existing businesses, introduce new capabilities or enhance growth potential”.

“In view of the favourable backdrop for the global semiconductor equipment industry, the group envisages continued growth in FY2027, based on the strength of its current business pipeline, prevailing demand trends and market conditions,” it added.

Shares of Frencken rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$1.71 on Wednesday, before the results were announced.