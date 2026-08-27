The Business Times
business-time-50

Frencken proposes S$100 million placement to fund expansion, potential M&A

It wants to beef up its production capacity and that of its mechatronics and advanced plastic solutions divisions

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 10:24 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The mechatronics division (above), which includes the group semiconductor business, accounted for the bulk of the group’s H1 FY2026 revenue.
    • The mechatronics division (above), which includes the group semiconductor business, accounted for the bulk of the group’s H1 FY2026 revenue. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Tech solutions provider Frencken on Thursday (Aug 27) announced that it plans to raise S$100 million through a proposed placement of 44.1 million shares at S$2.2687 each.

    The proposed placement share price is a 10 per cent discount against its Aug 25 volume-weighted average price of S$2.5207, said the group.

    The placement shares represent about 10.3 per cent of the existing issued shares as at Thursday; the new shares will represent 9.3 per cent of the enlarged number of issued shares following the completion of the placement.

    Frencken – which manufactures high-precision components, modules and complete sub-systems for multinational companies – noted that the amount raised from the placement will go towards supporting the execution of the group’s business expansion.

    These include investments to strengthen the group’s manufacturing capacity and the capacities of its mechatronics and advanced plastic solutions business divisions.

    The mechatronics division, which includes the group semiconductor business, accounted for most of the group’s H1 FY2026 revenue. The division’s revenue for the half year was S$383.4 million – 90.1 per cent of the group’s revenue at S$427.8 million.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Frencken also said the amount raised would strengthen the group’s financial position to give it “greater capability and flexibility to seize opportunities” for strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, as well as other growth opportunities in a timely manner.

    This is part of the group’s strategy to add new business engines and drive long-term sustainable growth.

    Ninety per cent of the proceeds of the share placement – S$87.4 million after deducting fees – will cover the costs of business expansion and strengthen Frencken’s financial position.

    The remaining 10 per cent, or roughly S$9.7 million after deducting fees, will be used as working capital requirements or may be used to repay bank borrowings, or both.

    At Jun 30, Frencken had cash and cash-equivalents of S$123 million with S$53.2 million in borrowings.

    In its H1 FY2026 results, Frencken noted that it aims to exceed S$1 billion in annual revenue, barring unforeseen circumstances.

    The share placement is expected to be completed on Sep 3.

    Shares of Frencken had closed at S$2.54 on Tuesday; the company asked for a trading halt on Wednesday morning, ahead of the market open.

    In the year to date, prices of Frencken have risen 78.9 per cent.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    frenckenM&A

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    A christening ceremony for two floating production storage and offloading project vessels was held before they sail for Brazil’s deepwater Buzios oil field. 

    Seatrium, Petrobras eye potential natural gas collaboration to meet growing Asian demand

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    MAS says it will introduce measures that encourage key asset managers to anchor their business activities, capital allocation and talent deployment in the country.

    Singapore could gain edge over HK with broader asset management push

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More