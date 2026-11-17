The company raises S$8.6 million from a placement of 7.5 million new shares

HomesToLife retains its primary listing on the Nasdaq, and joined the SGX mainboard via a secondary listing. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of furniture company HomesToLife opened flat at S$1.15 – which matched the placement price – on their debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard on Tuesday (Nov 17).

This follows a secondary listing and the completion of an S$8.6 million share placement.

It closed the day at the same price, with more than 590,000 shares changing hands at almost S$700,000.

HomesToLife, which retains its primary listing on the Nasdaq, joined the SGX mainboard through a secondary listing by way of introduction, rather than an initial public offering.

The company completed the placement of 7.5 million new ordinary shares on Monday, attracting more than 50 accredited and institutional investors, including funds under the Equity Market Development Programme.

The placement raised gross proceeds of about S$8.6 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Institutional investors, including Amova Asset Management Asia and Lion Global Investors, collectively subscribed for about 4.6 million shares worth around S$5.3 million.

Following the placement, HomesToLife’s total issued share capital increased to 97.2 million shares from around 90 million shares. At the opening price of S$1.15, the company had an implied market capitalisation of about S$111.8 million.

Under its earlier placement announcement, HomesToLife had proposed issuing up to 7.8 million shares at S$1.15 apiece, equivalent to US$0.90 per share.

The placement price represented a discount of about 16.8 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of its Nasdaq-listed shares on Nov 10.

The company earmarked 80 per cent of the estimated net proceeds for business expansion and the remaining 20 per cent for general working capital.

UOB Kay Hian acted as placement agent, while Maybank Securities was the sub-placement agent.

“We are delighted by the strong support from institutional and accredited investors for our placement, which reflects confidence in HomesToLife’s business model and growth trajectory,” said CEO Phua Mei Ming.

“The successful completion of this placement, alongside our secondary listing on the SGX-ST, will provide us with a strengthened capital base and enhanced visibility in the Asian capital markets.”

The operations of Singapore-headquartered HomesToLife are supported by a sourcing and supplier network across China, Vietnam and India. PHOTO: ST

For the first half of 2026, HomesToLife’s net income fell 39 per cent year on year to US$6.1 million from US$10 million, mainly due to foreign-exchange losses.

Net revenue, however, rose 10 per cent to US$198.3 million, driven by stronger export sales in Europe and North America. Excluding foreign-exchange gains and losses, net income would have increased 22 per cent to US$7.9 million.

HomesToLife Singapore was incorporated in 1989 by the founders, brothers Phua Yong Tat and Phua Yong Pin.

In 2014, it shifted to the furniture retail business as the retail arm of HTL International, a Singapore incorporated holding company.

HTL International subsequently delisted from the SGX following its acquisition by Chinese furniture company Yihua Lifestyle Technology in 2016. The founders remained involved in the company’s management.

Singapore-headquartered HomesToLife operates across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, with businesses spanning furniture exports, leather trading and retail. It operates four retail stores in Singapore and also has retail operations in South Korea.

Its operations are supported by a sourcing and supplier network across China, Vietnam and India.