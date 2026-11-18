FUTURE OF FINANCE 2026

AI is changing not only what moves across borders, but also how companies manage cash, payments and trade. For Singapore businesses, the next competitive advantage will be the ability to make faster decisions without compromising control

Winnie Yap (left), head of global payments solutions, and Runa Baksi, head of global trade solutions, at HSBC Singapore. PHOTOS: HSBC

ARTIFICIAL intelligence runs on physical infrastructure: chips, servers, networking equipment, power systems and the metals used to produce them.

HSBC’s Global Trade Pulse research shows that global trade in AI-related goods grew by 37 per cent from 2024 to 2025, compared with 3 to 6 per cent for other categories tracked by the bank.

Asia sits at the centre of this supply chain. In the same survey of 10,000 companies, 67 per cent of Singapore respondents said AI, data-centre and related infrastructure projects would increase their import and export volumes over the next two years.

That growth brings opportunity, but also greater complexity. Businesses must manage cross-border payments, foreign exchange, financing and documentation while responding to shifting supply chains and tighter working-capital demands.

The implication is clear: treasury can no longer operate solely to a daily timetable.

From daily reporting to continuous decision-making

Traditionally, treasury teams have worked around a familiar rhythm: checking balances, releasing payments and closing the books. AI is changing that model by automating routine activities such as reconciliation, invoice matching, forecasting and know-your-customer processes.

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“AI is gaining traction across the trade ecosystem, with companies and service providers increasingly using it to streamline trade operations,” said Runa Baksi, head of global trade solutions at HSBC Singapore.

As these processes become more automated, treasurers increasingly expect to see their cash position and move funds whenever the business requires it, including outside traditional working hours.

Winnie Yap, who is head of global payments solutions at HSBC Singapore, said: “The value is not simply faster access to data.

“It is turning trusted, well-governed information into timely decisions, delivered directly into the systems that finance teams already use to manage the business.”

This capability can help businesses identify exceptions earlier, reduce manual effort and focus on funding, risk and growth decisions.

A more connected way to bank

For many finance teams, the problem is not a lack of information but the effort required to assemble it. Payment details, cash positions, foreign exchange data and trade-finance information may sit across different channels and systems, creating gaps in visibility.

The next generation of banking infrastructure should make those connections more seamless for clients. Whether a business uses a digital portal or an application programming interface, the experience should be consistent, secure and embedded in existing workflows.

HSBCnio was developed with that in mind to give clients a more consistent banking experience while allowing them to work through the channels and workflows that best suit their business.

“Clients bank with us through multiple channels, but they shouldn’t have to piece information together themselves,” said Amber Henderson-Smart, global head of client connectivity for global payment solutions at HSBC.

“They need banking embedded into their workflows, securely and reliably.”

This shift matters because treasury teams are being asked to do more with the same resources.

Better-connected information can shorten the time between identifying a funding need and acting on it. It can also give decision-makers a clearer view of the relationship between a shipment, its payment, its financing and its foreign exchange exposure.

Automation must come with accountability

Greater use of AI needs to go hand in hand with robust governance and oversight.

For businesses, responsible adoption means knowing what data an AI tool can access, which decisions it can support and when a person must intervene. Authentication, permissions, entitlements and audit trails need to remain in place as technology changes.

This is particularly important in trade finance, where decisions may involve complex documents, multiple jurisdictions and significant financial exposure.

AI can help read and check large volumes of documentation, but processes must be built in to ensure that uncertain or higher-risk cases are referred to specialists.

In June, HSBC launched TradeCash in Singapore, a digital financing solution that enables sellers to access working capital without submitting physical trade documentation.

Together with TradePay, these capabilities give clients access to a streamlined financing solution that offers faster processing, earlier access to working capital and greater confidence in decision-making, said Baksi.

Liquidity beyond the working week

Against a backdrop of trade and tariff uncertainty, shifting supply chains and rising operational complexity, the pressure is already visible.

HSBC’s Global Trade Pulse survey found that 66 per cent of Singapore businesses said their working capital needs had risen because of trade and tariff uncertainty.

Automated cash movements across weekends and public holidays can help businesses pool surplus funds and cover shortfalls as they arise. Real-time payment infrastructure can further support transactions when conventional processing windows are closed.

For companies managing international supply chains, this flexibility can improve resilience. It may help them respond more quickly to a delayed payment, an unexpected funding need or a change in trading conditions.

Start with the process, not the technology

Technology adoption does not require a wholesale transformation.

Businesses can begin with rule-based activities, such as checking a regular class of documents, approving payments, managing cash movements or forecasting liquidity.

Automating a defined process allows teams to test the value of AI while retaining human judgment for exceptions.

For businesses operating in an always-on economy, the strategic direction is straightforward.

Treasury operations must become more connected, liquidity more responsive and automation more accountable. The advantage lies with those that use technology to give people better information, faster decisions and greater control.