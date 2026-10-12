The Business Times
business-time-50

Genting shares tumble most since 1998 on rights issue plan

Genting is grappling with mounting debt and falling profitability

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 07:58 PM
    • Fitch Ratings downgraded Genting to BBB- in September.
    • Fitch Ratings downgraded Genting to BBB- in September. PHOTO: GENTING

    GENTING Bhd. shares plunged by the most in 28 years after the leisure group controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay announced plans to raise about RM1.25 billion (US$306 million) through a renounceable rights issue.

    The stock fell as much as 17 per cent to RM1.56, the biggest decline since 1998. The issue price will be fixed at a discount ranging between 25 per cent to 30 per cent, Genting said in a bourse filing on Friday (Oct 9). Proceeds raised will be used to repay its borrowings and fund working capital.

    The fundraising comes as Genting grapples with mounting debt and falling profitability. The gaming giant in August reported a net loss for the second quarter, while total borrowings rose to RM45.3 billion as of end June.

    “Our scenario analysis reveals not only minimal interest savings and de-gearing but also marked earnings-per-share and book value per share dilution,” Samuel Yin, an analyst at Maybank Investment Bank, wrote in a report. “We also cannot rule out more equity fundraising efforts or fewer dividends,” he said, downgrading the stock to sell from a buy recommendation.

    The exercise is concerning as it signals that Genting may have limited success in trying to refinance its borrowings to longer dated-ones, Yin added. 

    The group’s unit Genting Malaysia Bhd. fell as much as 8.1 per cent, the most in more than a year.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Fitch Ratings downgraded Genting to BBB- in September on expectations of a slower pace of deleveraging due to substantial capital expenditure needed to expand key properties, including those in Singapore and New York.

    Last year, Genting’s Resorts World won a license to operate a casino in New York City that is expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Gentingrights issue

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More