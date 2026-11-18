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The company’s call for a trading halt on Monday follows a stock dive over Indonesia concerns

Coal-mining group Geo Energy Resources says it has been contributing more than 70% of its profits to the Indonesian government. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Geo Energy Resources shares on Wednesday (Nov 18) made a partial recovery from the mauling they suffered on Monday after investors were spooked by unsettling remarks from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the weekend.

The counter ended S$0.04 or 10.5 per cent higher at S$0.42. It had tanked 23.2 per cent to S$0.38 on Monday before the company called for a trading halt, under an hour of the stock market opening.

In a bourse filing on Tuesday evening, Geo Energy said its mining and logistics operations in Indonesia were continuing as normal, its existing mining permits remained valid, and it had not received notice of any new regulations or directives related to the reported policy.

The filing followed remarks by Prabowo on Saturday that the state should receive at least 70 per cent of the benefits from mining permits and could take controlling stakes in mining assets if necessary.

A statement from the presidential palace said the 70 per cent stipulated by the president referred ​to the proceeds from the management of ​mining permits.

Geo Energy said it has been contributing more than 70 per cent of its profits to the Indonesian government through corporate income taxes, mining royalties and other fees under existing rules.

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It noted that Prabowo had indicated that the relevant mechanisms had already been implemented, rather than referring to entirely new requirements yet to be introduced.

The company also highlighted that the president has “continued to encourage private investments into the mining sector”.

Geo Energy’s existing mining business permits remain valid and in effect. The mining business licences for Tanah Bumbu Resources and Triaryani (TRA) are valid until Jan 10, 2028, and May 22, 2030, respectively – extendable twice by up to 10 years at the option of the group.

“Our mining and logistics operations continue as usual, and we remain on track to achieve our coal volume target in 2026. Meanwhile, our TRA production ramp-up and Marga Bara Jaya operational scaling and further development continue as planned,” the company said.

It added: “The board remains confident in the group’s operational capabilities, established mining and logistics infrastructure, and long-term growth strategy. The group remains focused on delivering sustainable value to shareholders through disciplined execution of its business plans.”

Geo Energy reported a 545 per cent jump in net profit to US$20.6 million for the third quarter ended September, from US$3.2 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed 52 per cent to US$208.3 million on higher coal sales volumes and selling prices, while initial logistics cost savings also helped lift profit.