Glide-path portfolios for CPF attract 25 proposals from interested offerors

Interested parties can collaborate with others to offer solutions for the new investment scheme to launch in 2028

Glide-path portfolios for CPF are simple, low-cost solutions for investors who are prepared to take some risk for potentially higher returns. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Competition to offer glide-path portfolios is keen as several parties, including large asset managers and financial institutions, are understood to have submitted proposals to the Central Provident Fund (CPF).

The CPF Board said its call for applications from solutions providers attracted “meaningful industry interest”, with 25 proposals by the submission deadline of Jul 24.

The Business Times understands that interested parties are free to collaborate with others to offer solutions for the “new investment scheme” (NIS), as it is currently generically called. It is expected to launch in 2028.