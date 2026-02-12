The Business Times
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: CPF to roll out life-cycle portfolios for those willing to take some risks for higher returns

The new life-cycle investment scheme will be launched in the first half of 2028

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Genevieve Cua
Sharanya Pillai

Genevieve Cua &

Sharanya Pillai

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 04:29 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • CPF Board will launch simplified low-cost portfolios based on a glide path mechanism that gradually de-risks the portfolio as members near retirement.
    • CPF Board will launch simplified low-cost portfolios based on a glide path mechanism that gradually de-risks the portfolio as members near retirement. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.

    • Investors’ portfolio mix will automatically rebalance along a glide path mechanism as they age
    • Portfolios will be liquidated in phases by the target date to mitigate risk of a downturn
    • Selected product providers – likely two or three – to be announced in the first half of 2027

    [SINGAPORE] The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board will roll out a new life-cycle investment scheme in the first half of 2028, targeted at members who wish to take some risk to reap higher returns for retirement.

    The scheme is in response to recommendations by the CPF Advisory Panel for the Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme in 2016, which the government studied carefully, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12). The final name, however, may differ.

    “Some CPF members, especially those with a longer runway to retirement, are prepared to take more risk to generate potentially higher returns,” noted Wong, who is also prime minister.

    “But experience shows that most people do not do well picking and trading individual stocks. It is very hard to beat the market consistently,” he said.

    While a broad and diversified exposure through low-cost funds is a more sensible approach for retail investors, some may also invest when markets are high and retire during a downturn, PM Wong added.

    MORE ON BUDGET 2026

    Singapore Budget 2026

    Visit our Budget 2026 site for more stories and analyses.

    Explore Now

    The CPF Board will thus work with commercial providers to offer simplified, low-cost and diversified life-cycle investment products under the new scheme. The products are expected to work on a glide path mechanism to automatically rebalance members’ asset allocation from higher-risk assets such as equities, towards lower-risk assets like bonds as they approach their target retirement age.

    The portfolio will be liquidated in phases by the target date, to mitigate the risk of a sharp downturn at the point of exit.

    PM Wong noted that while life-cycle investment products are available in the market, they typically have high fees. The government is thus helping to shape and develop such products “rather than leave this entirely to the market”, he said, adding that a key requirement is that the fees are kept low.

    SEE ALSO

    Singapore can expect higher corporate tax collections from the 2027 financial year onwards.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to proceed with BEPS Pillar Two top-up tax; corporate revenues to rise

    The move comes as electric vehicles become more common, and the need to encourage early de-registration through the Parf rebate is reduced.

    Budget 2026: 45pp lower Parf rebate for cars; tobacco excise duty up 20%

    The country is also committed to achieving 100% cleaner-energy vehicles and pursuing greening efforts in aviation and shipping.

    Budget 2026: Singapore raises solar deployment target to 3 GWp by 2030

    Singapore already has the highest carbon tax rate in the whole of Asia.

    Budget 2026: Carbon tax could be at ‘lower end’ of S$50 to S$80 range if climate momentum weakens

    The grant and scheme will be extended to help firms invest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

    Budget 2026: Singapore extends Energy Efficiency Grant; green loans under Enterprise Financing Scheme

    Attackers often exploit smaller or less-protected companies to gain access to larger systems, but many companies lack the resources or expertise to handle advanced cyberthreats, PM Wong notes.

    Budget 2026: Security-related spending expected to rise in coming years

    The special payment, to be disbursed in September, will range from S$200 to S$400 in cash and be paid to about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans.

    Budget 2026: S$500 in CDC vouchers, up to S$400 special payment to ease cost pressures

    CPF Board will launch simplified low-cost portfolios based on a glide path mechanism that gradually de-risks the portfolio as members near retirement.

    Budget 2026: CPF to roll out life-cycle portfolios for those willing to take some risks for higher returns

    Singapore will also top up the Long-Term Care Support Fund by S$400 million to fund additional subsidies.

    Budget 2026: Up to S$1,500 CPF top-up for seniors, higher contribution rates for older workers

    There will be no adjustments for the levy rate of higher-skilled Work Permit holders.

    Budget 2026: Levy for basic-skilled Work Permit holders to increase by S$100 for marine sector, S$150 for process sector

    For new EP applicants, the qualifying salary will increase to S$6,000 from S$5,600.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to raise EP and S Pass qualifying salaries from 2027

    The Ministry of Manpower is set to release recommendations from its Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment later this year.

    Budget 2026: Singapore extends Senior Employment Credit to end-2027

    The new agency will enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, notes MOM and MOE.

    Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board

    Progressive Wage Credit Scheme co-funding support for 2026 will rise to 30 per cent, from 20 per cent.

    Budget 2026: Local qualifying salary to rise to S$1,800 for full-time employees this year

    Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s General Election, and the first in this term of government.

    Budget 2026: More AI learning support for workers, including free premium tools

    Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions.

    Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north

    Each AI Mission will be anchored in clear objectives and tangible outcomes.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to establish National AI Council chaired by PM Wong, launch national AI missions

    AI is advancing at a remarkable pace, bringing with it "deep concerns", says PM Wong. But fear cannot be Singapore's response, he cautions.

    Budget 2026: AI can be ‘strategic advantage’ for Singapore if harnessed well

    As part of the EQDP, MAS has allocated close to S$4 billion to nine asset managers so far.

    Budget 2026: S$1.5 billion top-up to expand EQDP; EDB to attract high-growth companies

    "When enterprises are ready to list, we want them to see Singapore as their listing venue of choice," says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to support startups with S$1 billion top-up for Startup SG Equity

    More support for companies pursuing significant overseas ventures that require higher capital outlay will be introduced.

    Budget 2026: More grants, tax breaks and loans to support overseas expansion for businesses

    Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

    Budget 2026: Singapore needs to connect differently in changed global environment

    Eligible companies will automatically receive the benefits from the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year onwards.

    Budget 2026: Companies to get 40% corporate income tax rebate in YA2026

    Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s general election, and the first in this term of government.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to move forward with confidence despite ‘profound global change’, says PM Wong

    More

    Upon phased liquidation, the sale proceeds will be transferred to the CPF member’s Retirement Account (RA) up to the Full Retirement Sum. Any remaining proceeds will be transferred to the Ordinary Account.

    The funds in the RA can be used to join CPF Life when the member decides to start receiving monthly payouts from age 65.

    CPF expects to engage with the industry from March on the product specifications and invite expressions of interest. It will work with independent investment consultants to evaluate product providers’ applications for the scheme.

    Selection of product providers is expected to be announced in the first half of 2027. Two to three providers are likely to be selected to simplify choices for members.

    Investment in the scheme will be voluntary; members may continue to invest in existing funds included in the CPF Investment Scheme.

    The government is prepared to provide “time-limited” support to kickstart the new scheme, PM Wong said. It will also help members better understand and assess if the new scheme is suitable for them, especially younger individuals who can ride out short-term market fluctuations.

    More details will be provided at a later date.

    For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CPFSingapore Budget 2026

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More