Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

New Silkroutes Group announced that non-independent, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director Teo Thiam Chuan William have resigned.

Dr Goh quit to "focus on personal matters and to pursue other interests", while Mr Tan stepped down "to devote more time to his personal affairs", announced the mainboard-listed healthcare provider in regulatory filings on Thursday late night.

The resignations of the two directors at New Silkroutes Group came on the same day when it announced in the morning that its auditor Deloitte & Touche has given a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements of the group for the financial year ended June 30.

Dr Goh, the medically-trained son of former Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was New Silkroutes Group's CEO till Oct 1, when he assumed the position of non-executive chairman.

He also quit being the chairman of listed Cordlife Group a week ago, but he has remained as an independent director.

New Silkroutes had a fortnight ago said Dr Goh and Mr Tan were assisting the Commercial Affairs Department with investigations. The company said it understands that the alleged offence is false trading and market rigging pursuant to Section 197 of the Securities and Futures Act in view of past share buy-backs and acquisitions of shares.

Kelvyn Oo is also assisting with investigations. Mr Oo was formerly the executive director and chief corporate officer of New Silkroutes but left in Aug 1.