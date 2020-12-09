You are here

HOCK LOCK SIEW

Grab-Singtel digital bank is not a licence to print money

The all-digital bank is a new business model, with few success stories so far
Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg

THE buzz over Singtel's win of a digital banking licence - together with its partner Grab - is understandable.

Singtel shares added 3 per cent on Monday, after spiking as much as 10.5 per cent to a six-month high of S$2.585 in intra-day trading. They added another 0.4 per cent on Tuesday...

