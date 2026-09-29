The Business Times
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GXS wants more secured loans, targets second-hand car market

Its AutoLoan product, launched on Sep 9 for Grab drivers, is undergoing beta testing with consumers

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 05:45 PM
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    • Jenn Ong, group head of retail at GXS, says car loans is one of the more accessible segments for the bank to enter.
    • Jenn Ong, group head of retail at GXS, says car loans is one of the more accessible segments for the bank to enter. PHOTO: GXS

    [SINGAPORE] GXS Bank aims to have secured loans make up half of its lending book by next year, as the digital bank expands into vehicle financing to diversify a portfolio currently weighted towards unsecured lending.

    “We do not want to be overleveraged on unsecured loans,” said Jenn Ong, group head of retail at GXS.

    “By next year, we will grow our secured loans, and it will be 50 per cent of our lending book.”

    GXS BankLoansCars

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