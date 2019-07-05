You are here

Health Management International calls for trading halt pending announcement

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 7:55 AM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Health Management International (HMI) on Friday morning requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.

The healthcare provider’s last bourse filing was made on June 17, announcing that it was in talks with a third party for a possible transaction involving shares of HMI.

The company said on June 17 that it had not made any decision or inked any agreement for this possible transaction.

HMI has a network of more than 19 patient representative offices across South-east Asia. In Malaysia, it owns and operates the Mahkota Medical Centre in Malacca and Regency Specialist Hospital in Iskandar. The company also owns and operates HMI Institute of Health Services in Singapore, providing healthcare and emergency life-support training services.

Shares of the firm ended trading on Thursday at S$0.66, up 0.5 Singapore cents or 0.763 per cent.

