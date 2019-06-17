You are here

Health Management International in discussion for possible transaction

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 5:35 PM
PRIVATE healthcare provider Health Management International is currently discussing with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company’s shares.

The company has not made any decision, or entered into any agreement for this possible transaction, it said in a bourse filing on Monday during the mid-day break.

It added that there is no certainty or assurance that these discussions will progress beyond the current stage or that any such transaction will occur.

Health Management's shares closed unchanged on Monday at S$0.64.

