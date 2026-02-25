Ho Bee Land down 6.4%, hits one-month low on lower H2 profit

Shares of the property group fall to S$2.34 as at market open

The declines in earnings followed the deconsolidation of biomedical and life sciences hub Elementum, alongside lower contributions from rental income and settlements of the group’s development properties. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Ho Bee Land hit a one-month low on Wednesday (Feb 25) after the real estate developer posted a decline in earnings for its second half ended Dec 31.

The stock fell as much as 6.4 per cent or S$0.16 to S$2.34 as at market open at 9.01 am, with some 53,800 shares changing hands. This marked its lowest price in over a month as it las ttraded lower on Jan 23.

By 10.01 am, the counter recovered slightly to S$2.36 but was still down by 5.6 per cent or S$0.14, with 432,200 shares transacted.

Ho Bee Land on Tuesday posted a 50 per cent fall in net profit for its second half, to S$50.4 million from S$100.7 million in the year-ago period. Its revenue decreased 12 per cent to S$262.3 million from S$298 million previously.

For financial year 2025, the group’s earnings declined 9 per cent on the year to S$100.2 million from S$109.6 million. Its revenue fell 17 per cent to S$440.1 million from S$528 million previously.

Its board proposed a first and final dividend of S$0.05 per ordinary share for FY2025, an increase from S$0.04 in FY2024. This will be paid on May 22, after the May 13 record date.

FY2025 rental income from the property portfolio in Singapore and London shrank by 10 per cent to S$239.9 million from S$265.7 million in the previous financial year.

This was due to Elementum’s reclassification as a joint-controlled asset, following the sale of a 49 per cent stake in the project in August 2024, alongside decreased contributions from the group’s office properties in London – the two-building freehold asset, Apollo House and Lunar House, and 1 St Martin’s Le Grand.