You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:33 AM
UPDATED Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 3:47 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file7bv9rjx22aq7pi6fjb6 (1).jpg
Shares in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit warning expecting a full-year loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SHARES in CapitaLand took a beating on Monday, after the property group on Friday warned it would report a loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. But analysts seem to be maintaining their recommendations on the counter, which have largely been positive.

RHB analyst Vijay Natarajan told...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 03:45 PM
Consumer

Philips Q4 core profit rises as robust pandemic-led demand continues

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in fourth-quarter core...

Jan 25, 2021 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25), all of which were imported....

Jan 25, 2021 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Consumer prices fell more for Singapore households at the bottom in H2 2020

IN the second half of 2020, consumer prices fell more for the bottom fifth of households by income, according to a...

Jan 25, 2021 03:21 PM
Consumer

South Africa's Woolworths expects first-half profit to soar as retail demand improves

[JOHANNESBURG] South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd said on Monday it expected its first-half headline...

Jan 25, 2021 02:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as country approves Pfizer vaccine

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Monday after the country's drug regulator approved the Pfizer-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Hot stock: CapitaLand shares sink 4.7% after profit warning; analysts remain positive 

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for