Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

Shares in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit warning expecting a full-year loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.

SHARES in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit warning expecting a full-year loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.

This comes as a result of revaluations and impairments, the mainboard-listed group said.

As at 10.11am on Monday, the counter had plunged S$0.09 or 2.7 per cent to S$3.31, though it is still above its 52-week low of S$2.51.

Some 7.4 million shares changed hands, making it one of the most heavily traded by volume among the index securities. No married deals were recorded in early trade, according to ShareInvestor data.

Based on indicative values, CapitaLand's share of fair value losses is expected to be in the range of S$1.55-1.65 billion, compared with the gain of S$674.8 million a year ago. This fair value loss represents about 4.7 per cent of the group's investment properties portfolio value.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is also expecting to recognise higher impairment losses in the range of S$800-900 million for FY2020 versus S$31.6 million for the previous year.

In its full-year profit guidance last week, CapitaLand also said that it expects operating profit after tax and minority interests to shrink by about 20-30 per cent from the S$1.06 billion recorded a year ago.

Notwithstanding the expected full-year loss, the group's overall business and financial position remains resilient, it said.

CapitaLand will be releasing its FY2020 financial results before the start of trading on Feb 24.