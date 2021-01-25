You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 10:33 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file7bv9rjx22aq7pi6fjb6 (1).jpg
Shares in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit warning expecting a full-year loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

SHARES in CapitaLand took a beating at the start of the week, after the property behemoth on Friday issued a profit warning expecting a full-year loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2020.

This comes as a result of revaluations and impairments, the mainboard-listed group said.

As at 10.11am on Monday, the counter had plunged S$0.09 or 2.7 per cent to S$3.31, though it is still above its 52-week low of S$2.51.

Some 7.4 million shares changed hands, making it one of the most heavily traded by volume among the index securities. No married deals were recorded in early trade, according to ShareInvestor data.

Based on indicative values, CapitaLand's share of fair value losses is expected to be in the range of S$1.55-1.65 billion, compared with the gain of S$674.8 million a year ago. This fair value loss represents about 4.7 per cent of the group's investment properties portfolio value.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It is also expecting to recognise higher impairment losses in the range of S$800-900 million for FY2020 versus S$31.6 million for the previous year.

In its full-year profit guidance last week, CapitaLand also said that it expects operating profit after tax and minority interests to shrink by about 20-30 per cent from the S$1.06 billion recorded a year ago.

Notwithstanding the expected full-year loss, the group's overall business and financial position remains resilient, it said.

CapitaLand will be releasing its FY2020 financial results before the start of trading on Feb 24.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 10:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Renewables overtook fossil fuels in EU electricity mix in 2020

[LONDON] Renewables overtook fossil fuels as the European Union's main source of electricity for the first time in...

Jan 25, 2021 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

[PARIS] The Covid-19 crisis is aggravating inequality, with the richest quickly getting richer while it will likely...

Jan 25, 2021 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel bans: White House official

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who...

Jan 25, 2021 10:25 AM
Stocks

Shanghai financiers say China exchanges must rectify flaws, propose changes: The Paper

[SHANGHAI] Some of Shanghai's top financiers said the development of China's exchanges have been hampered in part by...

Jan 25, 2021 10:05 AM
Technology

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Yonhap

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for