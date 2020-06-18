Hot stock: Medtecs shares rise 12% ahead of AGM

CATALIST-LISTED Medtecs International Corporation's shares hit a high of 31 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 3.5 cents or 12.7 per cent.

The counter was the most heavily traded by volume on the Singapore Exchange, with 76.3 million shares changing hands as at 2.54pm.

Shares of the integrated healthcare products and services provider began the day at 27.5 Singapore cents, before reaching 31 cents at 10.14am. They dipped slightly to 30 cents prior to the midday break, before rising back to 31 cents at 2.30pm.

Medtecs' last bourse filing on June 4 provided details around its annual general meeting, which will be held on Friday at Holiday Inn Atrium.

Last month, Medtecs shares surged 42.1 per cent after the company reported a US$3.7 million jump in net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, about 16 times the profits reported a year ago.