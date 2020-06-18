You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medtecs shares rise 12% ahead of AGM

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 3:31 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

CATALIST-LISTED Medtecs International Corporation's shares hit a high of 31 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 3.5 cents or 12.7 per cent.

The counter was the most heavily traded by volume on the Singapore Exchange, with 76.3 million shares changing hands as at 2.54pm.

Shares of the integrated healthcare products and services provider began the day at 27.5 Singapore cents, before reaching 31 cents at 10.14am. They dipped slightly to 30 cents prior to the midday break, before rising back to 31 cents at 2.30pm.

Medtecs' last bourse filing on June 4 provided details around its annual general meeting, which will be held on Friday at Holiday Inn Atrium.

Last month, Medtecs shares surged 42.1 per cent after the company reported a US$3.7 million jump in net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, about 16 times the profits reported a year ago.

SEE ALSO

Creative rallies to 1-year high after Super X-Fi online launch

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian recommends profit-taking on SIA, downgrades to 'sell'

SingPost to reopen all post offices from Friday, except at airport

Keppel, Mitsubishi Heavy to explore hydrogen-powered plant concept for Singapore data centres

IReit Global bags five-year lease for office space in Barcelona property

ZenRock yields to HSBC's JM filing

Mapletree Investments reports 18% drop in net profit to S$1.78b

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

[BENGALURU] European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some US...

Jun 18, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

COE bidding to resume from July 6

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land...

Jun 18, 2020 03:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares down nearly 1% as dismal jobs data, virus relapse weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday as the country's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in...

Jun 18, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

Top China Parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

[BEIJING] The top decision-making body of China's Parliament will review a draft of national security legislation...

Jun 18, 2020 02:53 PM
Stocks

HKEX to launch green exchange promoting sustainable investments

HONG Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is launching a "pioneering" exchange that will act as a data and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.