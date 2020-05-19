You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Perennial shares up 12.1% after disclosure on substantial shareholders mulling options

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 10:38 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings saw its shares surge 12.1 per cent on Tuesday shortly after the market opened.

The property developer's shares rose to a high of S$0.65 as at 9.28am on Monday, up 12.1 per cent or S$0.07. This was before they retraced to 62.5 Singapore cents as at 10.14am, up 4.5 cents or 7.6 per cent from Monday's closing price of S$0.58.

The share surge comes as Perennial disclosed on Monday night that certain of its substantial shareholders are reviewing options regarding their holdings in the company.

"The company understands that a decision has yet to be made by such substantial shareholders, and there is no assurance that a transaction will take place," Perennial said in the regulatory update. 

As at March 31, Perennial chairman Kuok Khoon Hong holds the largest stake in the company at 27.9 per cent. Next is Wilmar International, which holds a 20 per cent stake, followed by Sim Chye Hock at 15.3 per cent, and chief executive Pua Seck Guan at 10.4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Price jump due to substantial shareholders mulling options for their stakes: Perennial

The company counts Mr Kuok, vice-chairman Ron Sim, who is also chairman of V3 Group, Wilmar and Mr Pua as its key sponsors.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singtel to recognise its share of Airtel's provision at S$357m

OCBC set to rejig branch network strategy as pandemic drives digital banking

eToro offers Asia-Pac clients free trading in US stocks

Ant Financial to invest US$73.5m in Yoma Strategic's mobile payments joint venture in Myanmar

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform sees debut property investment tranche snapped up in 11 minutes

Clifford Capital, SMBC provide US$140m in loans for Summit Power's power plant project

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 10:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Barley blow to Australian farmers after China slap

[SYDNEY] China's imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian barley could wipe more than half a billion dollars in...

May 19, 2020 10:33 AM
Transport

Qantas set to ramp up domestic flights without social distancing

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways could restart 40-50 per cent of its domestic capacity in July if states relax border...

May 19, 2020 10:16 AM
Garage

SoftBank’s clouds come with some silver linings

[HONG KONG] The once seemingly impossible task of taming SoftBank Group boss Masayoshi Son appears to be gaining...

May 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Stocks

Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs: sources

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings (IPO), a move that will make it...

May 19, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

Australia faces 'unprecedented' economic hit from coronavirus: RBA minutes

[SYDNEY] Australia is facing a "significant" and "unprecedented" economic contraction due to the coronavirus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.