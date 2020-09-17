You are here

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 11:06 AM
SHARES in Wilmar International rallied on Thursday morning, after the mainboard-listed agribusiness on Wednesday said its Chinese unit, Yihai Kerry Arawana (YKA), has received final registration approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its initial public offering (IPO).

The listing of YKA on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's ChiNext Board is expected to take place by mid-October, Wilmar announced.

As at 10.52am on Thursday, Wilmar shares were trading at S$4.42, up S$0.12 or 2.8 per cent. Some 14 million shares changed hands, making it one of the most heavily traded counters on the Singapore bourse in early trade.

The stock had surged to S$4.56 at one point, up S$0.26 or more than 6 per cent from last night's close.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wilmar said the listing will entail the issuance of new YKA shares, accounting for not less than 10 per cent of YKA's issued share capital on an enlarged basis.

The group also noted that strategic investors - which constitute mainly state-owned funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies - have been identified to subscribe for about 30 per cent of YKA's IPO shares.

The final subscription size by the strategic investors, as well as the composition of the strategic investors, are still subject to final confirmation by the regulatory authorities, Wilmar added.

Although the long-awaited final registration approval has been received, Wilmar said "there is no certainty that the proposed listing will proceed" as it is still "subject to prevailing market conditions".

