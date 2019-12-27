Hot stocks: Thomson Medical, Dyna-Mac surge on heavy volumes

SHARES in Thomson Medical Group and offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac separately surged on Friday afternoon, on the back of heavy trading volumes.

As at 4pm, Thomson Medical was up by 10 per cent, or 0.6 Singapore cent to 6.6 Singapore cents, though the counter is still trading below its 52-week high of 8.2 Singapore cents. Some 94.8 million shares changed hands, making it one of the most active counters on the Singapore bourse in the afternoon trade.

The Singapore Exchange did not query Thomson Medical on this surge in its trading activity, and no announcements were made by the company on Friday.

Thomson Medical's last bourse filing before Friday was a Dec 18 announcement on the variances between the unaudited and audited full-year results of its Malaysia business, TMC Life Sciences Berhad.

Separately, shares in Dyna-Mac also rallied on Friday afternoon, advancing 5.7 per cent, or 0.9 Singapore cent to 16.7 Singapore cents, with some 46.1 million shares traded as at 4pm.

The counter has now hit a new record, surpassing its 52-week high of 16 Singapore cents.

BT also reported on Thursday that Dyna-Mac saw its shares jump for the second time this week, up as much as 11.2 per cent.