Hot stock: Dyna-Mac surges for 2nd time this week, up as much as 11.2%

OFFSHORE oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings saw its shares jump for the second time this week after they rose as much as S$0.016 or 11.2 per cent to S$0.157 on Thursday.

Its shares had closed up S$0.011 or 8.3 per cent to S$0.143 on Tuesday after a shorter Christmas Eve trade session.

The firm's shares were up S$0.015 or 10.5 per cent to S$0.158 with about 35.5 million shares traded as at the midday break, making it one of the most heavily traded stocks by volume.

No query has been issued by the Singapore Exchange regarding the stock's price surge, and the company has not provided any related updates as at the midday break.

Satish Malik, 67, had resigned as Dyna-Mac's chief development officer on Dec 11. He had held the position since September 2018.