You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac surges for 2nd time this week, up as much as 11.2%

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 12:57 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJye

OFFSHORE oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings saw its shares jump for the second time this week after they rose as much as S$0.016 or 11.2 per cent to S$0.157 on Thursday.

Its shares had closed up S$0.011 or 8.3 per cent to S$0.143 on Tuesday after a shorter Christmas Eve trade session.

The firm's shares were up S$0.015 or 10.5 per cent to S$0.158 with about 35.5 million shares traded as at the midday break, making it one of the most heavily traded stocks by volume.

No query has been issued by the Singapore Exchange regarding the stock's price surge, and the company has not provided any related updates as at the midday break.

Satish Malik, 67, had resigned as Dyna-Mac's chief development officer on Dec 11. He had held the position since September 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust: Conflict of interest 'reasonably resolved' in golf course deal

Accrelist to divest stake in Jubilee as part of strategic review; names new director 

Hotung's investee company Crystalvue lists on Taipei Exchange

Developer sues Parkson Retail Asia unit for alleged failure to pay rent

Rex unit to issue more preference shares to raise US$17m

SembMarine bags 2 offshore platform projects worth over S$550m

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output posts 9.3% shock drop in November

SINGAPORE’S factory output fell back into the black in November, with the plunge steeper than private-sector...

Dec 26, 2019 12:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust: Conflict of interest 'reasonably resolved' in golf course deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) has said its audit and risk committee had considered a potential conflict of interest in...

Dec 26, 2019 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growth

[PARIS] US political clouds coupled with wider climate and digital transformations point to a tricky 2020 for the...

Dec 26, 2019 12:13 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed in subdued post-Christmas trade

[HONG KONG] Asian equities were largely subdued in mixed morning trade on Thursday, as recent gains held with...

Dec 26, 2019 12:11 PM
Life & Culture

'More churros, less cops!': New York food vendors feel the heat

[NEW YORK] For two decades, Guadalupe Galicia has been waking up every day at 4.00am to make tamales and rice...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly