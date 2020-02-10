You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux director Simon Tay quits after commenting on WongP's discharge

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 8:58 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

WH_hyflux _100231.jpg
Hyflux on Friday night announced that non-executive independent director Simon Tay has resigned voluntarily due to his "inability to fulfil his duties as an independent director".
PHOTO: ST FILE

HYFLUX on Friday night announced that non-executive independent director Simon Tay has resigned voluntarily due to his "inability to fulfil his duties as an independent director".

Mr Tay, 59, is also a senior consultant at law firm WongPartnership (WongP). His resignation, effective last Friday, came after "unresolved differences in opinion" regarding WongP's decision to discharge itself from representing the water treatment firm, Hyflux said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Both Hyflux and WongP had separately cited a "loss of confidence" and trust in each other last month. Hyflux then went on to appoint Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law as its legal advisers in WongP's place.

Before he resigned as a director of the water treatment firm, Mr Tay had in a Feb 2 Facebook post commented on WongP's decision to discharge itself. He also said in the post that he would be recusing himself at Hyflux and not take part in any discussion or decision relating to WongP. Mr Tay noted that as a senior consultant at WongP, he does not manage the law firm.

Following that, Hyflux published a notification saying Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law had sent a letter to Mr Tay on Feb 4 to respond to his Facebook post.

SEE ALSO

SIAS asks Utico, Hyflux to clarify scheme terms for PnP investors

In the letter, the lawyers wrote that Mr Tay, as a Hyflux board member, did not recuse himself nor object to the board's announcement on Jan 29 which said that Hyflux has lost confidence and trust in WongP. He also did not object to the resolution passed by Hyflux's board on Jan 30 which contained an explanation of why the company lost trust and confidence in WongP, according to the letter.

"It would appear that despite having agreed to recuse yourself from any discussion relating to WongPartnership, you consider it appropriate as an independent director, to discuss that very same matter publicly," Clifford Change and Cavenagh Law said in the letter.

The lawyers also requested Mr Tay publish the letter as a comment on his Facebook page, but he has not done so, Hyflux noted.

Hyflux said that he has not denied that he did not object to the company's Jan 29 announcement or to the resolution passed on Jan 30.

As a result of his resignation from Hyflux, Mr Tay has ceased to be a member of Hyflux's risk management and investment committees.

He was appointed as non-executive independent director in May 2011. As at Feb 7, he held 500,000 of Hyflux's 6 per cent perpetual securities as well as 350,000 share options in his own name. 

Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit acquires manager of Singapore malls, office building

An open response to SGX's open consultation

Coronavirus may hit building projects using pre-fab work too

Hard work key to Koufu CEO's success

Global economy could catch cold from China's virus problems

Data protection - taking the 'It will happen to us' approach

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 09:06 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, Olam, SIA Engg, Frasers Prop, Micro-Mechanics, Koufu

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Feb 10, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

Deal reached to cut bankrupt Puerto Rico's debt by US$24b

[BENGALURU] Puerto Rico would shed about US$24 billion of debt and move closer to exiting bankruptcy under an...

Feb 10, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors continued to lock in profits while keeping a close watch on...

Feb 10, 2020 08:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit acquires manager of Singapore malls, office building

FRASERS Property on Monday announced that Frasers Property Retail has entered into an agreement to acquire property...

Feb 10, 2020 07:22 AM
Transport

JetBlue founder files to launch new airline by end of 2020

[WASHINGTON] Almost 20 years after the first JetBlue Airways flight, the New York-based company has filed an...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly