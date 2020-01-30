You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux appoints Clifford Chance, Cavenagh Law as legal advisers

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 11:35 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

HYFLUX has appointed Clifford Chance and Cavenagh Law as its legal advisers in place of WongPartnership (WongP) after WongP applied to discharge itself earlier this week from representing Hyflux. 

At a High Court hearing on Wednesday - as troubled water treatment firm Hyflux undergoes a restructuring - WongP cited a serious "loss of confidence" between itself and Hyflux, and other "good cause" as reasons for its withdrawal, The Business Times reported.

In a statement filed to the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday night, Hyflux confirmed that "on its part, it has lost confidence and trust in WongPartnership".

Middle Eastern utility provider Utico is offering a S$400 million rescue package to the debt-ridden firm, but Hyflux needs to get its creditors to agree to the deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Aedit Abdullah had adjourned the hearing to Feb 20 to give Hyflux and WongP time to resolve the conflict, failing which, Hyflux would have to find alternative representation.

SEE ALSO

Hyflux lawyers WongP to discharge itself, cites confidence loss

Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro, Charles & Keith see virus-induced impact on China operations

a-iTrust posts 4% rise in Q3 DPU to 2.12 S cents

BM Mobility receives restructuring proposal, MOU

Shell appoints Singaporean Euleen Goh as deputy chair

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

CDLHT's Q4 DPS flat at 2.77 S cents

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

[SEOUL] From South Korea to the Czech Republic, China's coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand...

Jan 30, 2020 11:18 PM
Transport

Japan seeks arrests of 3 Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape

[TOKYO] Japanese prosecutors Thursday issued arrest warrants for three Americans suspected of helping former Nissan...

Jan 30, 2020 10:55 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in...

Jan 30, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall; prior week revised sharply higher

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to continued labour...

Jan 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Government & Economy

US economy misses Trump's 3% growth target in 2019

[WASHINGTON] The US economy missed the Trump administration's 3 per cent growth target for a second straight year,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly