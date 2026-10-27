iFast eyes growth opportunity in underserved mass-market banking segment
It expects to pay out a total dividend of S$0.12 a share for FY2026, a 43% increase over 2025
- Group CEO Lim Chung Chun says iFast’s priority is to maintain a business model that can deliver robust organic growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Wealth platform iFast is eyeing significant potential in serving and banking mass-affluent and retail customers, said group CEO Lim Chung Chun at the company’s third-quarter results briefing on Tuesday (Oct 27).
“The world has changed, and the banking business will change as well,” he said, adding that this presents an opportunity to offer customers a wealth-management and digital banking platform globally.
While global banks focus on high-net-worth clients, the underserved mass-affluent and retail segments offer iFast its best growth potential with the least competition, he said.
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