Its new CEO is accelerating a shift towards city centres in a push to return the furniture retailer to growth

Changing shopping habits since the Covid-19 pandemic and surging petrol costs have made families less likely to visit one of Ikea’s warehouse stores in the suburbs. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Ikea will open its biggest ever store in Manhattan early in 2027 as its new chief executive officer accelerates a shift towards city centres in a push to bring in more shoppers and return the Swedish budget furniture retailer to growth.

Changing shopping habits since the Covid-19 pandemic and the surging cost of petrol have made families less likely to visit one of Ikea’s big blue warehouse stores in the suburbs.

Ikea’s opening in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood comes after its Oxford Street store in London helped to boost UK sales.

Ingka, which operates most Ikea stores worldwide, on Tuesday (Nov 17) reported 38.8 billion euros (US$42.7 billion) in sales for its 2026 financial year to Aug 31, down from 39 billion euros a year earlier for a third straight year of declines.

“The big blue box will remain the backbone,” Juvencio Maeztu told Reuters. “We are adding smaller formats for convenience, either because you don’t have an Ikea in your city, or you have one but you want a bit more convenience on a weekly and monthly basis.”

As part of the strategy shift under Maeztu, who took the top job a year ago, Ingka has cut at least 1,000 jobs since the start of 2026 in a cost-cutting drive.

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Ikea will also bring more outside retailers into its out-of-town stores as a way to attract more visitors, Maeztu said, after Decathlon opened in Ikea’s Croydon store in 2026.

Underlining the need to boost footfall, while visits to Ikea online rose to 4.2 billion in 2026, store visits fell slightly to 729 million, from 739 million in 2025.

Ikea also announced a further 1.2 billion euros in price cuts across Europe in September as it tries to attract price-sensitive consumers whose ability to spend has been curbed by inflation, rising rents and mortgage rates.

“We have to be even more affordable,” said Maeztu. “In Europe, if you are single, 60 per cent of your income goes to housing; and if you live in a couple it’s 40 per cent.”

As well as being the biggest Ikea retailer worldwide, operating the stores as a franchisee to Inter Ikea, Ingka also owns shopping centres and invests in wind and solar farms.

While overall revenue fell, Ingka’s net profit rose to 1.9 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros, thanks mostly to the sale of three shopping centres in China. REUTERS