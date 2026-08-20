The Business Times
business-time-50

Insurer AIA Group posts 10% jump in half-year new business value

All reportable segments delivered positive growth except Thailand

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 09:43 AM — Updated Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 05:54 PM
    • The company’s Hong Kong business, one of the group’s largest contributors to profit, logged a 10% increase in VONB for the six-month period.
    • The company’s Hong Kong business, one of the group’s largest contributors to profit, logged a 10% increase in VONB for the six-month period. PHOTO: REUTERS

    INSURER AIA Group posted a 10 per cent jump in half-year value of new business (VONB) on Thursday (Aug 20), boosted by growth across all distribution channels and segments, excluding Thailand.

    AIA’s VONB, a measure of expected profits from new premiums and a key barometer for future growth, came in at US$3.21 billion on a constant exchange rate basis.

    That was in line with the absolute VONB consensus estimate of US$3.2 billion, compiled by the company.

    All reportable segments delivered positive growth except Thailand, which had an exceptionally strong prior-year comparative, the company said.

    Excluding Thailand, the company’s half-year VONB grew by 14 per cent year on year on a constant currency basis.

    The company’s Hong Kong business, one of the group’s largest contributors to profit, logged a 10 per cent increase in VONB for the six-month period, on strong demand from both domestic customers and mainland Chinese visitors.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    AIA’s VONB margin remained strong at 57.1 per cent in the first half, stable compared with the first half of 2025.

    AIA said a better product mix lifted Hong Kong’s first-half VNOB margin, but this was offset by a shift to lower-margin participating products in mainland China and weaker margins in Thailand following unusually strong prior-period medical insurance sales.

    “Asia remains the most compelling growth opportunity for life and health insurance,” AIA Group CEO and president Lee Yuan Siong said.

    He added that structural tailwinds across the region were boosting demand for the insurer’s products, underpinning long-term growth prospects.

    AIA operates in 18 Asian markets, including mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and a joint venture in India.

    Earlier in August, Hong Kong-listed insurers faced pressure after reports that Chinese tax authorities had begun levying a 20 per cent personal income tax on returns from Hong Kong insurance policies, raising concerns that tighter scrutiny of offshore investments could dampen demand from mainland customers.

    AIA declared an interim dividend of HK$0.539 (US$0.069) per share, up 10 per cent from a year earlier. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AIAInsuranceCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides 13.6% as investors dump shares on profit-margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales executive to DBS chairman: A look at banking veteran Peter Seah’s career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More