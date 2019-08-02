You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jardine Matheson 1H19 underlying profit down 3% to US$738m

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 8:27 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

JARDINE Matheson Holdings' (JMH) underlying profit attributable to shareholders for the six months ended June 30 fell 3 per cent year-on-year to US$738 million, reflecting the loss of earnings from Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) after the group divested its stake in April this year.

However, profit surged 152 per cent to US$2.25 billion as the sale of the stake in JLT to Marsh & McLennan reaped a net gain of about US$1.5 billion.

Revenue was down 5 per cent to US$20.17 billion, while gross revenue - which includes 100 per cent of associates and joint ventures - was up 13 per cent at US$50.27 billion. Meanwhile, underlying earnings per share worked out to US$1.96, down from US$2.02 previously.

JMH has declared an interim dividend of 44 US cents per share, versus 42 US cents from the corresponding period a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH), which also released its results on Friday, saw a 1 per cent dip in underlying profit attributable to shareholders to US$779 million. Profit was 75 per cent higher at US$1.66 billion, lifted by a non-trading net gain from the sale of its interest in JLT.

Revenue declined 6 per cent to US$16 billion, while gross revenue - including 100 per cent of JMH, associates and joint ventures - rose 13 per cent to US$50.27 billion.

JSH has declared an interim dividend of 10.5 US cents per share, versus 10 US cents a year ago.

In a separate filing, JSH announced that Lincoln Kwok Kuen Leong has been appointed a non-executive director. He is currently a director at Mandarin Oriental International, while past directorships include Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company and MTR Corporation.

Shares in JMH closed down 73 US cents at US$60.85 on Friday, while JSH shed 36 US cents to US$34.64.

Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q2 net profit falls 5% to S$168.4m

Chip Eng Seng to develop latest Adelaide site as Hyatt Regency hotel

M&C posts 5% rise in Q2 net profit to £21m

Jardine C&C posts 6.2% rise in Q2 underlying net profit to US$206m

Utico will walk unless Hyflux inks definitive deal by Aug 16

USP gets SGX nod to hold fiscal 2019 AGM by Sept 30

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly