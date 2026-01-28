Keppel, Chandra Asri’s Aster to assess development of Jurong Island sustainable aviation fuel plant

They will conduct studies to evaluate the project’s needs before reaching a final investment decision

[SINGAPORE] Keppel , through its infrastructure division, has entered an agreement with Chandra Asri joint venture Aster to assess the development of one of Asia’s first commercial-scale ethanol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel facilities.

Located on Jurong Island, the proposed plant will convert low-carbon ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel, with a planned production capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes of the fuel a year, said Keppel and Aster in a joint statement on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Under the agreement, Keppel and Aster will conduct front-end engineering design studies to evaluate the technical configuration, project capital expenditure, as well as potential financing and offtake structures required to reach a final investment decision for the proposed facility.

An earlier feasibility study has already been completed to validate the technical and commercial viability of the facility’s sustainable aviation fuel production, Keppel and Aster said.

As one of Asia’s first purpose-built ethanol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel facilities, it will support both Singapore’s national sustainable aviation fuel target and the growing needs of regional airlines, said the companies.

They noted that the use of ethanol-to-jet fuel will enable the plant to draw on a range of bioethanol feedstocks while retaining flexibility to adapt as regional bioethanol markets evolve.

Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel’s infrastructure division, said: “Sustainable aviation fuel is one of the most practical and impactful levers available today to decarbonise air travel, and demand from airlines and passengers is growing rapidly.

“This project aims to deliver a bankable, scalable end‑to‑end solution to produce sustainable aviation fuel close to where airlines need it.”

It will do this by combining Aster’s refining and chemical expertise with Keppel’s capabilities in developing, integrating and operating complex energy and environmental assets, she said.

Locating the proposed plant on Jurong Island also allows it to leverage existing industrial infrastructure and logistics, while creating new opportunities for sustainable fuels in the region, said Keppel and Aster.

The developments are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of Keppel for the current financial year.

Keppel shares closed Tuesday 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 higher at S$11.02.