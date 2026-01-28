Keppel partners Chandra Asri’s Aster to assess development of Jurong Island sustainable aviation fuel plant

The plant will support regional airlines’ needs and Singapore’s sustainable aviation fuel target

The proposed plant will have a planned production capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel a year. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Keppel, through its infrastructure division, has entered an agreement with Chandra Asri joint venture Aster to assess the development of one of Asia’s first commercial-scale ethanol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel facilities.

Located on Jurong Island, the proposed plant will have a planned production capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel a year, said Keppel and Aster in a joint statement on Wednesday (Jan 28).

It will support both Singapore’s national sustainable aviation fuel target and the growing needs of regional airlines, said the companies.

Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel’s infrastructure division, added: “This project aims to deliver a bankable, scalable end‑to‑end solution to produce sustainable aviation fuel close to where airlines need it.”

It will do this by combing Aster’s refining and chemical expertise with Keppel’s capabilities in developing, integrating and operating complex energy and environmental assets, she said.

By situating production of the plant on Jurong Island, it can also leverage existing industrial infrastructure and logistics, while creating new opportunities for sustainable fuels in the region, said Keppel and Aster.

SEE ALSO Singapore’s Pulau Bukom to house new sustainable aviation fuel plant by Aster, Aether Fuels DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The developments are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of Keppel for the current financial year.

Keppel shares closed Tuesday 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 higher at S$11.02.