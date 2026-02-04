The Business Times

Keppel Reit DPU down 10.4% at S$0.0251 for H2

The distribution will be paid on Mar 25

Therese Soh

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 07:40 AM
    • Net property income rose 2.4% year on year to S$107.7 million from S$105.1 million.
    [SINGAPORE] The manager of Keppel Reit posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0251 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, down 10.4 per cent from S$0.028 in the year-ago period.

    The distribution will be paid on Mar 25, after a record date of Feb 12, the manager said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 4).

    Net property income rose 2.4 per cent year on year to S$107.7 million from S$105.1 million.

    Distributable income from operations for the six months stood at S$96.9 million, down 0.8 per cent from S$97.6 million in H2 FY2024.

    Units of Keppel Reit closed flat on Tuesday at S$0.98.

