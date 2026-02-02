The Business Times
Seeing positives for Singapore Reits from investors’ support of Keppel Reit’s DPU-dilutive MBFC Tower 3 acquisition

With demand for office trusts focused in the Republic despite lower yields, more capital should be allocated domestically

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Feb 2, 2026 · 11:05 AM
    • Values of premier office buildings in Singapore's CBD are underpinned by strong fundamentals.
    [SINGAPORE] Investors buy real estate investment trusts (Reits) to earn recurrent income from periodic distributions. Managers therefore strive to grow a trust’s distribution per unit (DPU).

    One strategy is to buy properties that raise DPU. However, Keppel Reit recently did a mega deal where the immediate impact was to lower DPU.

    The trust acquired an additional one-third stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) Tower 3 at an agreed property value, based on one-third interest, of S$1.453 billion or S$3,268 per square foot. The acquisition cost totalled S$937.5 million.

