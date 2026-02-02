With demand for office trusts focused in the Republic despite lower yields, more capital should be allocated domestically

Values of premier office buildings in Singapore's CBD are underpinned by strong fundamentals. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Investors buy real estate investment trusts (Reits) to earn recurrent income from periodic distributions. Managers therefore strive to grow a trust’s distribution per unit (DPU).

One strategy is to buy properties that raise DPU. However, Keppel Reit recently did a mega deal where the immediate impact was to lower DPU.

The trust acquired an additional one-third stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) Tower 3 at an agreed property value, based on one-third interest, of S$1.453 billion or S$3,268 per square foot. The acquisition cost totalled S$937.5 million.