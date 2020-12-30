You are here

Keppel Reit manager appoints Shirley Ng as deputy chief executive

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 8:57 AM
THE manager of Keppel Reit has appointed Shirley Ng as deputy chief executive officer with effect from Jan 1, 2021, as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership team and succession planning, it said on Tuesday.

Ms Ng is Keppel Reit's head of investments. She first joined the manager in June 2018 and has been instrumental in the Reit's portfolio optimisation strategy, the manager said in a bourse filing.

Before joining the manager, Ms Ng was a senior vice-president at Alpha Investment Partners (Alpha), the private fund management arm of Keppel Capital, the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation. Keppel Reit sponsor Keppel Land is the property arm of Keppel Corp.

Ms Ng joined Alpha in June 2008 and was involved in various areas, including portfolio management, asset management, as well as investment acquisitions in markets such as China and the US.

Before Alpha, she was involved in risk management and regulatory functions of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Her appointment comes as Keppel Corp refreshes its leadership line-up with "young guns" as part of succession planning and leadership renewal. On Nov 23, the conglomerate separately announced a slew of leadership changes at key business units, including the property, infrastructure and investment arms.

