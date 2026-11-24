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Latest telco deal follows a failed S$1.4 billion acquisition of M1 by Simba

The merger puts M1’s enterprise value at about S$1.06 billion. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Shares of StarHub and Keppel rose on Tuesday (Nov 24) afternoon – though the latter’s share price later began to dip – following news that StarHub would merge with Keppel’s M1.

The all-share deal values M1 at about S$1.1 billion. StarHub also announced that it has exercised an option to buy Circles.Life’s Singapore mobile business.

Keppel and StarHub had called for trading halts pending the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Trading resumed after the midday break. At 1.01 pm, Starhub was up 4 per cent or S$0.04 at S$1.05; Keppel was 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$8.85.

Starhub then continued to climb, reaching a high of S$1.07 at 1.12 pm before closing at S$1.04. Keppel, on the other hand, fell as low as S$8.38, then ended the day at S$8.42.

With the merger, StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1’s shareholders – worth S$677.7 million – and take on up to S$380 million of M1’s net debt.

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If M1 distributes all these StarHub shares to its shareholders, Keppel will end up with a 23 per cent stake in the enlarged StarHub.

The deal will put M1’s enterprise value at about S$1.06 billion, it noted.

The latest move follows a collapsed S$1.4 billion deal between Simba and M1 in May, after the Infocomm Media Development Authority suspended its assessment of the transaction while investigating Simba’s unauthorised spectrum usage.